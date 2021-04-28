Summer learning, modeled from the Boomer exSTREAM after school program, will begin soon. Grades K-6 will be offered Monday through Thursday in June and July.
“Summer learning opportunities for our 8 through 12 students will focus on remediation and credit recovery through a blended virtual learning environment,” said Bana Bogdahn, Director of Special Education/Federal Programs at Woodward Public Schools. “Students will spend some time in-person on campus while having the freedom to advance at their own pace.”
The exSTREAM program is founded on hands-on, fun learning opportunities aligned with Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math, according to Bogdahn.
“Activities are designed to engage students in academic enrichment,” Bogdahn said. “A broad range of additional programs and activities are offered to students in youth development activities, nutrition and health education, wellness program, future career education and tutoring services to improve student academic achievement.”
According to Bogdahn, the design of the summer program includes collaboration from parents, students, teachers and community members.
“Students will be exposed to amazing enrichment opportunities that will strengthen them academically, mentally, socially, physically, and emotionally,” Bogdahn explained. “We are excited to offer this free summer program to our students.”
In keeping with the ExSTREAM Enrichment theme, teachers will strive to bring students instructional content that reaches beyond the borders of Woodward.
“Two field trips have been scheduled for the month of June,” Bogdahn said. “The first field trip will be for students to experience the Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City and the second trip will be to Alabaster Caverns.”
The program addresses transportation needs of participating students and students will be provided a free breakfast, snack, and lunch during the summer program, according to Bogdahn.
Parents interested in their children attending the summer program can contact their child's principal.
