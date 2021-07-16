Supporting small business is the focus of an upcoming "Weekend of Local" across several communities in Oklahoma, including Woodward.
Woodward's Main Street organization is one of 20 groups across the state partnering with the Independent Shopkeepers Association (ISA) in asking Oklahomans to go out and support local businesses during the weekend of July 23-25.
"Weekend of Local" is calling on customers to shop and eat local all weekend long as a way to celebrate small business inter cities and help alleviate the hardships they experienced during the pandemic.
"It's a fun new campaign by Oklahomans for Oklahomans similar to Small Business Saturday," said Woodward Main Street Director Sarah Eckhardt. "It's a way we can support small businesses in July."
Eckhardt said currently 11 local businesses are participating.
"We're super excited about that," Eckhardt said. "Some businesses are offering specials, some are offering grab bag type things."
Main Street already had Christmas in July scheduled and Eckhardt said after a meeting the organization and members decided to have one promotion, Christmas in July during Weekend of Local.
Woodward is taking part on Friday, July 23 and Saturday July 24.
According to the ISA press release, the weekend "will be a celebration of the vital role local shops and restaurants play in making Oklahoma a better place to shop, eat and play.
"ISA created the initiative as a way to mark the start of brighter days for local shops and restaurants who have struggled to keep their doors open through the crisis."
Eckhardt said the biggest goal is "to get more people downtown and get back to shopping (at) small businesses in our area."
The ISA said hundreds of businesses statewide have signed up to participate and a directory, along with a map and list of offerings is available at weekendoflocal.com.
Eckhardt is hoping to add a few more businesses to the 11 already on board for the weekend promotion.
"Twenty would be great (for the first year)," she said. "I see this growing. It is statewide and will spread and grow.
"We're happy to be part of it the first year and excited to see it grow. We hope everyone comes out and supports our small businesses."
