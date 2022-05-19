The Woodward School District is in need of special education teachers and is offering additional incentives to try and fill several positions.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds said on Thursday at the district is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for certified special education teachers to fill the six open positions in the district.
“We now pay an average of $3,400 over the state minimum salary schedule and special education teachers also receive an additional 5 percent,” Reynolds said. "Woodward is a great place to live and work. We have so many of the amenities of bigger cities in a rural atmosphere, and you won't find nicer, more helpful folks anywhere.”
Reynolds noted there is a growing shortage of teachers nationwide.
“According to a recent study, the number of individuals completing teacher preparation programs in the United States went from 255,106 in 2005 to 159,937 in 2018. Oklahoma has not been immune to the shortage, issuing over 3,000 emergency certifications this school year,” Reynolds said.
