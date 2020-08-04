"We want to see this (COVID-19) go away," said Woodward resident Robert Solloway. "We want to get back to work and get the economy going the way it was before (the pandemic)."
That's one reason Solloway decided to sign up for the Phase 3 COVID-19 nationwide trial study by ModernaTX, Inc., a company that is one of several working to develop a vaccine for the virus that has spread throughout the nation and world over the past several months.
Solloway saw the story on state and national news channels and decided to signup on line with the Lynn Health Science Institute which is one of the 80 to 100 sites for the 30,000 person national study.
"I got a call the next day," he said.
Clinical studies are set up so that half the volunteers receive the actual vaccine and the other half a placebo that does not have the active vaccine. Participants do not know which shot they received.
Solloway got his first shot on at the Lynn Institute on Aug. 1 and will go back on Aug. 26 for a second injection.
"I wanted to try this out and my experience was very good," Solloway said. "They give you a little physical and ask you a lot of questions to make sure you're healthy."
Solloway, 64, said initial trials were limited to people under 55 but there is no age limit for this trial.
"My brother is 74 and he got the injection also," Solloway said.
The Lynn Institute is still looking for additional volunteers.
"I thought this would be good to encourage people to call the Lynn Institute and maybe volunteer to be in this study," he said. "My experience has been wonderful. I've had no side effects. They are very cautious and check you for pain or swelling or any adverse effects."
Solloway also had personal reasons to look into taking part in the study, noting that he is in a high risk classification for COVID-19.
"I have a touch of diabetes and as you know my wife Elise is immune compromised (Elise had a kidney transplant a couple of years ago.)," he said. "We've been staying very isolated and I thought if I can get the vaccine and it works it would just be a plus for both of us."
During the trial, the Lynn Institute will follow up on the phone and he has an app on his smart phone to take his temperature every day. The company will use the app throughout the study to keep track of Solloway's health.
Before joining the trial, Solloway did have an antibody test - a blood test - to see if he had ever had COVID-19 and it came back negative. The Lynn Institute also gave him the nasal test before he took the vaccine, but that result hasn't come back yet.
Solloway, who is taking part in a clinical trial for the first time, said this particular vaccine does not include putting any part of the virus in your body.
"They use technology called Messenger RNA to build antibodies against the virus without putting the virus in the body, which is a newer technology than they've had in the past," Solloway said, noting that all of the companies working to develop a vaccine use pretty much the same technology.
He said the process of joining the trial was about two and a half hours including receiving and signing a 20-page document to sign off that you are going to do it.
The Moderna study, like some others, is part of the Operation WarpSpeed fast track to get a vaccine for a virus that has infected over 18 million people worldwide and is responsible for nearly 700,000 deaths.
"I think it's a good thing," he said. "The faster we can get this to the general public the better."
Note: If you are interested in volunteering for the study, you can contact the Lynn Institute at 405-602-3939 or a 24-hour line at 405-604-5492.
