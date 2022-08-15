A Woodward man died as the result of an accident Monday morning.
A family member confirmed Joe Berends, a city employee, died from injuries in at accident that happened at the Conference Center. Berends wife Ashley is a reporter for the Woodward News.
Berends was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City to determine the cause of death.
Woodward City Manager Shaun Barnett released the following statement.
“It is with great sadness that we, at the City of Woodward, must announce the death of one of our employees while on the job.
“Today, around 10:15 (a.m.) our employee was working on a project in a city facility when the employee was fatally injured.
“Woodward Fire Department and Woodward EMS arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and administered lifesaving treatment, but unfortunately, the employee succumbed to the injuries.
“The staff and I send our deepest condolences to the family during this time. At present the accident is under investigation. We have no additional information to share at this time.”
