Everywhere you look in Woodward Public Library there are interesting things to read, listen to, study, and utilize for entertainment and education.
Woodward’s library serves all ages of people from across northwest Oklahoma. The library is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday it is open from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and on Saturday it is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As technology changes in society, so does the technology in Woodward Public Library. In addition to the physical library, there are a variety of on-line programs.
Libby is an app for digital books, audiobooks, and magazines. You can install the Libby app onto your electronic equipment such as your computer, laptop, iPhone, or iPad using your library card number, name of Woodward Public Library, and your OKVirtural Pin. You can log on at http://okvirtuallibrary.overdrive.com. One of the library staff can assist you with completing this registration process and other library apps.
Another app for audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV shows is hoopla. You can sign up for it with your library card number and a PIN name you create for this app. You can stream the items found on hoopla or download it to your device to hear, read, or watch the desired item downloaded via http://hoopladigital.com.
Kanopy is a video streaming service available through Woodward Public Library (http://woodwardlibrary.kanopy.com). It gives you immediate access to 30,000 critically acclaimed movies, documentaries, and kids favorites, plus PBS, and thoughtful entertainment. You can view these on one or more of your devices such as iPhone, Android, Desktop, and Smart TV apps such as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire Stick.
From January to December of 2022, adults aged 18 and above may join the Woodward Reads - 2022 Reading Challenge. Each month has a different category of books to read for this Woodward Reads challenge. Participants can read each monthly theme and get a monthly bookmark using the Beanstack Tracker app found at http://beanstack.com.
“Broaden your reading horizons this year and win prizes. Each month you complete a challenge, you’ll be entered in a monthly gift card drawing,” states the library flier. If you complete the year, you will be entered into an end-of-the-year drawing for larger prizes such as an Amazon Fire tablet.
At noon on Feb. 10th there will be a special Book Luncheon and panel book discussion at the Woodward Conference Center on 34th Street. The book to be discussed is Kristin Hannah’s The Four Winds. Dr. Deena Fisher and panelists will discuss this book which is one of 2021’s most popular books. It is an epic tale of love and heroism, and hope, set during the Great Depression. There are free copies of this book available at the library.
This event is part of the Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution being held at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum during February.
“The third Wednesday of each month adults meet to discuss common books they have read,” said Andrea Davis, adult librarian for Woodward Public Library. “February’s book discussion is already FULL. It is for the book- Color Purple. In March, the participants will discuss The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adam.”
Something new for the second Thursday of each month is Adult Game Night. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the library.
The COVID virus has led to the cancellation of some story times for children, the popular adult coloring night, and the temporary closure of the library last year. This has reduced the usage of the library. They are hopeful that the new scheduled events will draw people back. Online apps for checking out books, music, and movies will remain available for all that are interested and registered.
For any questions about the library, calendar of events, loaning books from other libraries, or finding books for a research project, you may call the Woodward Public Library at (580) 254-8544.
