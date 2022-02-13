Woodward will soon have a new fun, family friendly, free activity for locals and visitors alike. The City of Woodward and Woodward Disc Golf Association is teaming up to build a city park with a 9-hole Disc Golf Course.
The park will be on the grounds of the Conference Center. The overall physical plant needs will be addressed by the City of Woodward Maintenance Director and his staff, however, the Disc Golf sport events, questions around booking tournaments and basic administration will be handled by Woodward Disc Golf Association.
They are hopeful to open this spring pending weather and supply chain issues which has caused a pause in many projects across the United States.
Woodward Disc Golf Association is working on a plan to have a place for people to rent/borrow discs a little bit further down the pipeline. There will be events where newcomers are invited to be a part of playing and also learning the sport.
Lance Osborn, secretary of Woodward Disc Golf Association said, “Disc Golf is a growing sport in the State of Oklahoma, across the nation, and worldwide. There are nearby courses in Canton, Enid, Elk City, Meade Kan., just to name a few. It is a sport that can be played by all no matter the age and/or gender.
"Imagine going outside to a disc golf course and bringing your children or your grandchildren and playing a sport together that is free. Plus to get started with your own discs it is a minimal cost. You can purchase a set of three discs for approximately $20 or buy individual discs anywhere from $10 and up. We are so excited that the City of Woodward is investing in this sport and in this community and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”
Rachael Van Horn, executive director Woodward Tourism said, “I was brand new to the idea of Disc Golf, but we had a lovely group of Disc Golf aficionados approach us about assisting them in finding them a permanent home so they could promote and play this engaging, fun sport.
"So we (the City of Woodward leadership and I) met with the leadership of the Woodward Disc Golf Association, laid out a plan to participate in their vision. We then approached the city commissioners about a small budget to open such a park and began planning in earnest. We are excited about this new static attraction that opens Woodward to a whole new sport in a quiet, beautiful location and in a sector of the city we hope continues to grow.”
