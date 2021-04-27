In addition to their normal workload of classes and tests, Woodward High School students will take part in a number of activities as the school year hits the final few weeks.
Things actually got started last week with the Golden W Award.
Tonight is the academic letterman event set for 6 p.m. in the auditorium.
On Thursday the Woodward band program will have its spring concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Then on Friday it is the always humorous Mr. Irresistible competition at 7 p.m.
A band banquet is scheduled for May 1 at 6:30 p.m.
The first week in May includes a series of Advanced Placement tests. Semester tests are the second week in May.
Here are other upcoming events.
May 4 - High Plains Technology Center Awards.
May 5 - Spring vocal concert, 6 p.m.
May 6 - Senior awards and scholarship night, 6 p.m.
May 7 - Baccalaureate practice, 12:15 p.m.
May 9 - Baccalaureate, 6 p.m.
May 10 - Valedictorians and salutatorians recognized at Board of Education meeting.
May 11 - FFA banquet, 6 p.m.
May 13 - Graduation practice from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
May 13 - All-Sports banquet, 6 p.m.
May 14 - Senior breakfast, 8 a.m. followed by graduation practice. Grade school walk through, 1 p.m.
May 16 - Graduation 3 p.m. at Boomer Stadium.
May 17 - Senior picnic at Boomer Stadium, 11 a.m.
May 17 - Powderpuff football, 4:30 p.m.
May 18 - Last day of school.
May 19 - Diploma pickup 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Woodward High School athletic teams will also be wrapping up their seasons throughout the last weeks of school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.