WOODWARD, August 19, 2022 – The Field Station Lake Dam, located at the Southern Plains Range Research Station (SPRRS) in Woodward, Okla., is undergoing rehabilitation to meet federal and state safety criteria, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Researh Service (ARS) announced today.
The dam rehabilitation project is projected to be completed by May 2023. During the project, the dam will be temporarily closed and the lake partially drained, inaccessible for fishing and other recreational activities. Once completed, visitors can resume water activities at the lake.
During the first weeks of the project, USDA and City officials will be working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife to relocate the lake’s fish to Crystal Beach Lake.
Plans to rehabilitate the dam started in 2015 with an inspection completed by USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservation Engineers as an interagency agreement with USDA ARS to evaluate the current structural condition of the dam and subsequent rehabilitation design.
The Field Station Lake Dam rehabilitation project is funded by ARS and includes a redesign with a new spillway to maintain base flow and limit overflow during a flood. The new spillway design is based on scientific research results and subsequent development of standardized design guidance developed by ARS scientists in Stillwater, Okla.
The earthen dam was built in 1938 mainly for research and irrigation water for fields located on the research station. The reservoir provides other benefits to the community of Woodward, Okla., including recreation and flood protection.
The Agricultural Research Service is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in U.S. agricultural research results in $20 of economic impact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.