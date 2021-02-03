Woodward FFA and 4-H in need of premium sale support

“This Saturday, February 6th, 2021, is the Woodward Local Livestock Show,” Reporter Emily Beaner said. “Woodward FFA and 4-H are excited to present the animals they have worked so hard to get ready.”
According to Beaner, the show will kick-off at 9 a.m. at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
“The silent auction will also start at 9 a.m.’” Beaner said. “The show order will begin with pigs, followed by sheep, and goats and finish off with cattle. It doesn't end there, though.”
Woodward FFA Director Chip Laubach is encouraging the community to come out and support the premium sale this weekend.
“We just need assistance and help. I think we’re probably down, maybe $25,000 down compared to prior years,” Laubach said. “Two or three people can go together to help put a premium on animal. The tough thing is, the money that our Woodward kids normally go out and solicit through advertising and donations, We're down. We're down big time compared to what's come in prior years.”
This year’s Livestock show will have 48 FFA and 4-H exhibitors with over 150 head of livestock exhibited.
The Woodward Elks are providing a meal at 5:30 p.m. for exhibitors and people who would like to come to the premium auction. The premium sale will follow at 6:30 p.m.,according to Beaner.
“When a business comes in and puts a premium, or an individual puts a premium on the child that money goes directly back to the student,” Laubach clarified. “So if somebody would happen to come out and bid $500 on an animal, that premium money they bid that night, will go back to that student.”
That money helps defer livestock expenses associated with the project, according to Laubach.
“They really use it obviously to help with feed expenses,” Laubach explained. “Some of them have got bank loans they bought those animals with.”
Money usually comes in through solicitations and advertising donations, according to Laubach.
“Like all groups in town, we've got businesses that unfortunately no longer exist, or this early in the year, they can’t afford to make a donation,” Laubach said. “We're still agriculture based in our northwest part of the state… What kids we got involved in agriculture, we want to keep them because that's the next round that's going to be here when the rest of us are all gone.”
Laubach said he is genuinely concerned for the next generation to be familiar with agriculture production.
“We've got a lot of urban kids involved in our program in Woodward that don't have a tie to production Ag at all,” Laubach shared. “We're getting a lot of repeat kids that come through because of that experience, somebody in their family had prior. That’s what's kinda kept the valve open here for them.”
