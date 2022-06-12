Final results from the 92nd Woodward Elks Rodeo.
All-around cowboy: Hudson Wallace, $1,696, tie-down roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Tim O'Connell, 88 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Black Kat, $2,456; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 84.5, $1,883; 3. Yance Day, 80, $1,392; 4. Tom Webster, 79, $901; 5. Jayco Roper, 77, $573; 6. Mark Kreder, 75.5, $409; 7. Ty Blessing, 72.5, $327; 8. Gauge McBride, 63, $246.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Clayton Hass, Jesse Keysaer and Ryan Nettle, 4.4 seconds, $2,221 each; 4. Riley Duvall, 4.9, $1,699; 5. (tie) Trell Etbauer, Don Payne and Laramie Warren, 5.4, $1,176 each; 8. Tucker Alberts, 6.8, $653; 9. (tie) Gavin Soileau and Riley Westhaver, 7.5, $261 each.
Team roping: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 4.3 seconds, $3,460 each; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.4, $3,096; 3. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison, 4.7, $2,732; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.9, $2,368; 5. (tie) Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich and Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 5.0, $1,821 each; 7. (tie) Ryon Joe Boatright/Kingston Chang and Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 5.2, $1,093 each; 9. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.4, $546; 10. Kyle Winslow/Levi Walter, 6.3, $182.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Weston Patterson, 83.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Ridge Walker, $2,964; 2. Jacobs Crawley, 82, $2,272; 3. Wade Sundell, 81.5, $1,679; 4. Denton Ward, 81, $1,087; 5. Sterling Crawley, 80, $692; 6. Will Pollock, 78, $494; 7. Tyrel Larsen, 76.5, $395; 8. Timothy Troyer, 76, $296.
Tie-down roping: 1. Glenn Jackson, 8.3 seconds, $4,179; 2. (tie) Kyle Lucas and Reid Zapalac, 8.8, $3,519 each; 4. Marty Yates, 8.9, $2,859; 5. Kallen Johnson, 9.1, $2,420; 6. (tie) Charlie Gibson, Shad Mayfield and Michael Otero, 9.2, $1,540 each; 9. (tie) Blane Cox and Garrett Elmore, 9.3, $440 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Sadie Wolaver, 17.13 seconds, $3,694; 2. (tie) Emily Beisel, Kylee Scribner and Leslie Smalygo, 17.15, $2,401 each; 5. Sissy Winn, 17.17, $1,478; 6. (tie) Nicole Driggers and Taylor Johnson, 17.20, $1,016 each; 8. Ceri Ward, 17.23, $831; 9. (tie) Ali Armstrong and Shelley Morgan, 17.31, $693 each; 11. Hailey Kinsel, 17.32, $554; 12. (tie) Kallie Gates, Ashley Harvey, Stevi Hillman and Carlee Otero, 17.35, $323 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Ryan Willberg, 9.9 seconds, $1,696; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.5, $1,404; 3. Clay Long, 11.2, $1,111; 4. Scott Snedecor, 12.0, $819; 5. Tuff Hardman, 12.2, $526; 6. Taylor Santos, 12.3, $292. Second round: 1. Clay Long, 11.1 seconds, $1,696; 2. Ora Taton, 12.0, $1,404; 3. Luke Blanton, 12.4, $1,111; 4. Kyle Cauthorn, 12.8, $819; 5. Tuff Hardman, 12.9, $526; 6. Scott Snedecor, 13.0, $292. Third round: 1. Hudson Wallace, 10.4 seconds, $1,696; 2. Bryce Davis, 10.7, $1,404; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 10.9, $1,111; 4. (tie) Cody Lee and Tony Reina, 11.1, $673 each; 6. Luke Blanton, 11.5, $292. Average: 1. (tie) Clay Long and Cole Patterson, 38.2 seconds on three head, $2,325 each; 3. Jess Tierney, 40.2, $1,667; 4. (tie) Taylor Santos and Tuff Hardman, 40.3, $1,009 each; 6. Ryan Willberg, 40.7, $439.
Bull riding: * 1. Trevor Kastner, 85.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Black Panther, $5,982; 2. Colton Byram, 78.5, $5,200; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $147,327. Stock contractor: Beutler & Son Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Vickie Shireman. Officials: Joe Bob Locke, Jimmy Adams and Beaver Segotta. Timers: Tammy Braden and Vickie Shireman. Announcers: Charlie Throckmorton and James Horcasitas. Specialty acts: Bobby Reid, John Harrison, Bella DaCosta and Madison Schalla. Bullfighters: Cauy Kraut, Nathan Jestes and Chuck Swisher. Clown/barrelman: John Harrison. Flankman: Rhett Beutler. Chute bosses: Matt Scott and Bennie Beutler. Pickup men: Shandon Stalls and Matt Scott. Music director: Jill Franzen Loden. Photographer: Phill Kitts.
Breakaway roping: 1. Kamie Landolfi, 2.3 seconds, $4,531; 2. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Cadee Williams, 2.4, $3,285 each; 4. (tie) Amber Crawford and Taylor Hanchey, 2.5, $2,039 each; 6. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, Cali Griffin, Cheyanne Guillory, Lynn Smith and Addie Weil, 2.6, $1,042 each; 11. Hannah Zimmers, 2.7, $680; 12. (tie) Martha Angelone, Josey Murphy, Madalyn Richards and Tiffany Schieck, 2.8, $396 each.
Total payoff: $22,654.
