Food, fun, comedy, parade, dancing, pageantry, roping, riding and history.
Stir all of those words together and you come up with the Woodward Elks Rodeo - version 91 - the oldest pro rodeo in Oklahoma.
A week chock-full of action starts on Monday and concludes on Saturday.
Along the way folks will have the opportunity to see scores of top-flight rodeo athletes including 35 past or current world champions and hundreds of former qualifiers to the National Finals Rodeo compete for $150,000 or more in prize money. Overall, 832 entries were received for the rodeo.
It starts on Monday at the Woodward Roundup Club Arena with steer roping - 64 entries in total including most of the current top 15.
Tuesday the activity moves to the main Crystal Beach Stadium for the slack in timed events like tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping and barrel racing. Slack day is free admission.
Also Tuesday is the annual cattle drive through downtown Woodward. The Texas Longhorns from the local Slash O Ranch are scheduled to hit Main Street around noon.
Rodeo performances begin on Wednesday and run through Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. each night, mutton bustin' and calf scrambles are set up for the kids.
While the rodeo action takes front and center each night, there are some other things you will see as well.
Wednesday is also kids night and 20 bikes will be given away during the evening. Family night in Saturday.
Each night, the Express Ranch Clydesdales will be on display and each performance kicks off with the delivery of the American Flag by veteran sky diver Bobby Reid.
Other familiar names include bullfighters Chuck Swisher and Nate Jestes and announcer Charlie Throckmorton. Beutler and Son Rodeo is once again the stock contractor
New this year is rodeo clown and barrelman Cody Sosebee, the 2018 PRCA Comedy act of the Year and the barrelman at the 2017 National Finals Rodeo.
Also new this year is wild cow milking, where three-man teams will compete for a grand prize of $1,000. Preliminary rounds are Wednesday through Friday with the finals on Saturday.
Numerous traditions continue at the rodeo, such as food each night and dances three of the four nights.
Wednesday is a free hamburger feed at Crystal Beach. The other nights, meals come with purchase of the rodeo ticket.
The dance on Wednesday is at the stadium featuring Brent Giddens. On Friday, Seth Ward and William Clark Green perform at the Woodward County Event Center, just across the street from the stadium, and Saturday offers the Lane Haas Band and the John Wolfe Band.
Saturday morning brings the downtown rodeo parade at 10 a.m.
As for the competitors, well look up the top 15 in the world in each event and you will have a chance to see most of them during the week.
Among the entries are famed bull rider Sage Kimzey, a six-time world champion. Kimzey is currently in a familiar position, leading the world standings.
World leader Tilden Hooper and multi-time world champion Tim O'Connell headline the bareback riders. Shane Hanchey is the world leader in steer wrestling. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is among the 140 barrel racers entered.
Saddle bronc riders include Wade Sundell, Jacobs Crawley and Sterling Crawley. World leaders Jacob Talley and Tyler Pearson are among the steer wrestlers.
Did we mention pageantry?
Miss Rodeo Oklahoma contest returns to Woodward for the week with activities starting on Wednesday with speech competition. Horsemanship is Thursday, a fashion show is Friday and Saturday is the coronation at the Conference Center starting at 2:30 p.m.
