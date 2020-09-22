Woodward County reported its first death as a result of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In Tuesday's report, the OSDH said a Woodward County man in the 50 to 64 age group was one of 14 deaths reported. Three of the deaths came in the last 24 hours.
The other deaths were reported in Canadian County, Creek County (2), Grady County, Mayes County, McCurtain County, Oklahoma County (2), Rogers County, Seminole County, Tulsa County and Wagoner County (2).
According to the health department, Woodward County now has 970 total positive results for COVID-19 with 143 listed as recovered.
The great majority of those cases are in Fort Supply (830 positive tests and 817 of them still active), with almost all at William S. Key Correctional Center.
Tuesday's update from the Department of Corrections shows 784 positive tests with four inmates hospitalized and 27 considered recovered. The department reports one death at the facility that is possibly related to COVID-19, pending the medical examiner's report.
Of the 1,072 inmates at WS Key, (as of Sept. 21), 780 are in isolation and another 196 are quarantined. Eleven staff members have tested positive and four are recovered.
Woodward is shown with 140 cases, 44 of them active and Mooreland has 31 cases with only one active.
As of Monday, long-term care facilities in the county showed 44 positive tests with 10 remaining active.
Statewide, there are now 79,072 positive tests with 65,482 recovered and 962 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There have been 1,114,878 negative tests administered.
