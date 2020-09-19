A huge jump in positive COVID-19 cases at William S. Key Correctional Center has pushed Woodward County's overall total to 309 cases with 173 of them considered active.
Most of the cases are now coming from William S. Key, which in the last report from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Friday, had 221 inmates testing positive.
According to DOC numbers four Key inmates are hospitalized and 217 are in isolation. Twenty one cases are considered recovered. Seven staff members have also tested positive with four recovered.
The number of positive cases at the Fort Supply prison is now the second highest in the entire prison system behind only the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita where there are 278 reported positive cases.
For the entire corrections system, there are currently 898 positive cases.
According to Justin Wolf, a spokesman with the corrections department, a number of steps have been taken recently to battle COVID-19.
Here is the full email response to a question to the corrections department earlier this week:
"We have taken a number of steps here at ODOC to prevent the spread and infection of COVID-19. These have included health screening questionnaires and temperature checks of all employees reporting to work at the beginning of every shift, providing free bars of soap to all inmates and discounted prices if inmates buy additional soap, increased hand sanitizer applicators, providing at least two cloth masks for all inmates and staff so that everyone has one to wear and one to wash daily, suspending visitor and volunteer access as needed, posting information throughout facilities, having inmate clean-teams constantly wipe down surfaces and frequently touched items, and more."
Of the remaining cases in Woodward County, there are 121 positives in Woodward with 91 recovered and 31 cases in Mooreland with only one still active.
