The Woodward County Junior Livestock Show has been rescheduled due to the coming winter storm.
“In effort to keep our exhibitors and livestock safe and take into consideration travel accommodations for our judge we have pushed the show date back to Wednesday, February 17th,” OSU Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt said. “Barns will be open on the 16th at 1 p.m. for exhibitors to bring their animals in.”
A free hot dog feed for exhibitors and families will be held at Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds on Tuesday evening. Weight cards are also due on the 16th by 6 p.m. for all species.
All animals must be in place by 8 a.m. on the 17th. The show will begin with cattle, followed by goats, sheep, and pigs, according to Lynes-Matt.
Tim Herren will judge for the show this year.
The show will begin with heifers and steers. Prospect Steers will be first, then Market Steers, Angus, Hereford, and Shorthorn, followed by all other breeds.
The order of sheep and goats will begin with breeding ewes (Purebred and Commercial), followed by wethers. Breeds will begin with Dorset, Hair Sheep, Hampshire, Natural Colored, Shropshire, Southdown, Speckle Face, Suffolk and then Crossbred.
A Grand Champion blanket has been donated by Charmasson Club Lambs.
Breeding does maximum weight is 160 pounds with the order of the show being Wether Dam Does and then Market Wether Goats.
The maximum weight for swine is 340 pounds for gilts and 280 pounds for barrows. The swine will begin with Berkshire, Chester, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford-Poland, Spot, Yorkshire and end with the crossbred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.