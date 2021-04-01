After several days of testimony, a jury of 9 women and 3 men found Martin James Wiseman guilty of multiple felonies Thursday in the makeshift courtroom at the Woodward Conference Center.
The jury needed just under an hour to convict Wiseman of first degree rape of a victim under age 14, sodomy of a victim under 16, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and aggravated possession of child pornography.
Because of a previous felony conviction on sex charges from 1997 in Ellis County, Wiseman was sentenced, per state statute, to life without parole on the first three counts. District Judge Justin Eilers presided over the case.
At the request of the defendant’s attorney Michael Womble, a pre-sentencing investigation report has been ordered by the court on the count of aggravated possession of child pornography.
According to Womble, Wiseman plans to appeal and if any verdict is overturned, that one sentence can make a difference. The sentencing for aggravated possession of child pornography was scheduled for June 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Thursday morning, District Attorney Christopher M. Boring called Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Special Agent Chris Leamon to the witness stand.
Leamon’s expertise is in computer and digital forensics.
At the request of the Woodward County Sheriff’s Department, Leamon analyzed a 20 terabit computer in which there were over 140 images flagged and documented.
“In this case, there was a lot of evidence,” Leamon said. “This was one of the largest, non-terrorist case(s) I’ve seen.”
With strict rules and protocols, Leamon carved images out of un-allocated space from the computer’s hard-drives’ deleted data. Around 100 of the images hash value (like computer DNA) matched the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NMEC) archives of identified missing or exploited children. Most of the other images were new and unidentified.
“Both known and unknown images were found,” Leamon said. “In my experience, known and unknown images found on a computer means more than a collector. That means sexual abuse, someone who has harmed a child.”
The new, unknown images were then identified as the victim in this case and added to the national database, according to Leamon.
Wiseman testified on Wednesday and shared his distrust of the law saying, “I’ve been in trouble a whole lot and things have never gone my way.” The defendant claimed the victim initiated relations.
In closing statements on Thursday, Womble told the jury, “I have nothing but sympathy for (the victim).”
After suggesting the jury go home and pray for the victim, he asked them to compartmentalize their sympathy.
“This is a very difficult trial,” Womble went on. “One of the most difficult I’ve had to deal with.”
In the state’s final closing statement, Boring began, “It’s time to stop the cycle and get justice.”
According to Boring, the victim had told multiple people about molestation, rape and photos taken by Wiseman.
The jury started deliberations about 10:55 a.m. and emerged with the verdict at approximately 11:47 a.m.
While clarifying that he was not commenting on the verdict, Eilers thanked the jury for their service.
“The system wouldn’t function without people willing to listen,” Eilers said. “I know this was not an easy case to sit through.”
In a closing statement to Wiseman, Eilers said this was the most devastating case he’s had to stand on as far as content and impact on the victim and he did not see any of what would traditionally be considered remorse from Wiseman. After a moment of silence, the judge struggled to compose himself and quietly dismissed the court.
Charges in this case were originally filed in 2019.
The trial was held at the Conference Center due to weather damage in the main courtroom at the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.