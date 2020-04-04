The Woodward County Health Department, Woodward, OK in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and Woodward County will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.
The service will be available Monday through Friday as supplies remain available. To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory-confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian consent.
“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Terri Salisbury. “There is no charge for testing and insurance is not required. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times. ”
A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.
The Woodward County Health Department is located at 1631 Texas Ave.
For more information and/or an appointment, contact the Woodward County Health Department at 580/256-6416. To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
As of Saturday morning Oklahoma had a total of 1,159 positive tests for COVID-19.
Woodward County has one positive test so far, according to the health departments.
Major County has also recorded one positive test.
