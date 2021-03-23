To date, the Woodward County Health Department has given 6,347 COVID-19 vaccines and is continuing efforts in preventing COVID-19 by vaccinating as many residents as possible. All individuals in Phases 1, 2 and 3 are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. These vaccines are free.
A break-down of phases:
Phase I:
1.Long Term Care residents and staff served by the federal LTC Pharmacy Partnership Program (To be fulfilled per the federal allocation plan and distribution methods carried out via CVS and Walgreens to facilities certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Non-CMS facilities served by the state allocation plan).
2.Health care workers providing direct inpatient care, including but not limited to Emergency Rooms, hospital, Intensive Care Units, and other workers inherent to the care of patients as determined by the inpatient facility (e.g. janitorial, food service, etc).
3.Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities (including but not limited to nurses administering COVID vaccine, public and private lab personnel processing COVID specimens, and other public health staff inherent to the COVID testing/vaccine process with direct contact with the public).
4.Oklahoma, state licensed, Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics.
Phase2:
1. First responders, paid and unpaid (including but not limited to fire departments, law enforcement, homeland security, emergency managers, and medical examiners).
2.Health care workers providing direct, COVID outpatient care and services, who through the course of their daily roles are not ablet o maintain social distancing, including but not limited to: ▪workers providing care primarily for adults 65 and older, and/or adults of any age with comorbidities ▪workers directly treating or screening for COVID-19 ▪workers in high-risk outpatient settings such as those performing aerosolized procedures or close examination of the nasopharynx, dentists, speech-language pathologists, etc. ▪workers in urgent care, outpatient facilities, primary care, federally qualified health centers, community health centers, rural health centers, pharmacies (not involved in the federal allocation plan), home health, hospice, rehabilitation services, occupational/physical therapy, etc. ▪death care workers, involved in the handling of deceased COVID-19 persons.
3.Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities (existing health conditions).
4.Teachers and staff in Pre-K – 12 schools and educational settings.
5.Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites including but not limited to: ▪homeless shelters ▪public and private, state and municipal prisons/jails, not including those facilities served by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and involved in the federal allocation plan ▪certain manufacturing facilities with limited social distancing capacity who are critical to the maintenance of the food supply ▪public transit systems that do not allow for appropriate social distancing.
6.Public health staff supporting front line efforts, senior state, county and city government leaders and elected officials critical to maintaining continuity of governmental operations and services.
Phase 3:
1.Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings outside PreK-12, including but not limited to ▪childcare facilities, early childhood facilities, colleges, universities, career/vocational technology centers, and other post-secondary institutions as may be eligible for the vaccine (e.g. if the vaccine is approved for appropriate ages ‹18 years to receive the vaccine).
2.Critical infrastructure personnel (“essential business/industry” personnel) as specified in the Governor’s 3rd executive order.
The Woodward County Health Department will be providing COVID-19 Vaccinations to those interested by hosting PODS (Points of Dispensing):
Tuesday, March 23 – 9 to 3:30 – Moderna 1st and 2nd dose – Woodward County Health Department
Wednesday, March 23 – 9 to 12 – Moderna 1st and 2nd dose – Ellis County POD – 224 1st Street, Gage (Old High School)
Wednesday, March 24 – 2:30 to 6:30 – Pfizer 1st and 2nd dose Woodward County Health Department
Vaccine offered is dependent on what is available at the time of distribution. Minors age 16 and 17 care eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, with parental consent, but the parent must be present during the vaccine appointment. Moderna is available only for adults age 18 and up.
“If you are eligible, we encourage you to utilize these opportunities to get vaccinated and protect yourself and those around you,” said Regional Director Terri Salisbury. “Our staff is happy to assist you in any way to set up an appointment or guide you to one of our upcoming vaccine locations that will best fit your needs.”
The Woodward County Health Department is located in Woodward at 1631 Texas Avenue. Please call the Woodward County Health Department at 580-256-6416 to inquire about appointments or visit the online portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
