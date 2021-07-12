Avoid the August rush and don’t wait until the last minute to visit immunization clinics for back-to- school vaccines.
Now is the time to start making appointments or coming into the clinic.
“It is important for families to make time to get in and get their children vaccinated with the first day of school approaching quickly,” said Regional Director Terri Salisbury. “Wait times increase when there is an influx during the last-minute rush to get in right before school starts, so now is a great time.
Immunizations are vital in protecting your children against vaccine-preventable diseases.” After age four, routine vaccinations are due:
DTap
MMR
Varicella
Polio
Recommended for Children at age 11:
Meningitis
HPV
Tdap (Required for students entering 7th grade)
Back-to-School vaccines are available at WCHD for children with SoonerCare and children with no insurance.
According to the CDC, data shows a 14% decline in immunization doses administered in 2020, with a 20% decline in the adolescent population, so it is important to make sure children are up to date for school requirements. If you are unsure about the vaccination status of your child or if your child is eligible for a vaccine at the Woodward County Health Department, give us a call at 580-256-6416.
WCHD is also offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all children ages 12 and up with parental consent. Children vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine will be exempt from quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19.
You can stop by the Health Department at 1631 Texas or call 580-256-6416.
