The Woodward County Health Department, along with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), announced the first confirmed case associated with COVID-19 in Woodward County.
Public health officials are working to conduct an investigation and identify any close contacts who may be at risk. Although this is the first confirmed case in the county, it is known that community spread is in Oklahoma and all residents are urged to stay home, wash their hands frequently and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
“We are all in this together,” said Regional Director Terri Salisbury, “In order to get through this, it is very important for people to stay home and only go out for essential errands such as groceries or medical supplies. We need everyone to help us by doing their share of social distancing.”
In accordance with Governor Stitt’s Executive Order, all Oklahomans who are 65 years of age or older, or children and adults with weakened immune systems, are instructed to shelter at home until April 30 unless they are getting groceries and prescriptions, or taking a walk for daily exercise. While home, it is important to clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, countertops, phones, keyboards and light switches on a daily basis.
Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival.
For more information about COVID-19, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1.
