JUNIOR BEEF 1st of Breed Breeding Heifer
Vassar Cody, Sharon Mutual with a Beefmaster Spray Tayler, Sharon Mutual with a Longhorn Jacie Focht, Mooreland with an Angus - Class 1 - 1st of Breed Fairth Parsons, Mooreland with a Shorthorn - Class 1 - 1st of Breed Fairth Parsons, Mooreland with a Simmental - Class 1 - 1st of Breed Erica Kline, Woodward with a Commercial - Class 1 - 1st of Breed Teton Dixon, Woodward with a Commercial - Class 2 - 2nd Macie Dunkin, Woodward with a Commercial Class 2 - 1st of Breed Supreme Kasey Dunkin, Woodward with a Commercial Class 3 - 2nd Heath Laubach, Woodward with a Commercial Class 3 - 1st of Breed Reserve Supreme Prospect Steer
Macie Dunkin, Woodward with a Commercial – 1st of Breed - Grand Champion Kasey Dunkin, Woodward with an Angus - 1st of Breed - Reserve Grand Champion Tate Vanderwork, Mooreland with a Shorthorn - 1st of Breed Market Steer
Tate Vanderwork, Mooreland with a Charolais – 1st of Breed - Grand Champion Heath Laubach, Woodward with a Commercial - 1st of Breed - Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship
Junior Showman: Tayler Spray, Sharon Mutual Intermediate Showman: Heath Laubach, Woodward Senior Showman: Macie Dunkin, Woodward JUNIOR SWINE Breeding Gilts Kasey Dunkin, Woodward with a Duroc - 1st of Breed Macie Dunkin, Woodward with a Duroc - Reserve Kaccey Hickman, Mooreland with a Spot - 1st of Breed Tenley Dewald, Mooreland with a York - 1st of Breed Market Barrows Tate Dewald, Mooreland with a Duroc - 1st of Breed Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply with a Duroc – Class 2 - Reserve Rowdy Cole, Sharon Mutual with a Duroc - Class 2 - 2nd Tenley Dewald, Mooreland with a Duroc- Class 3 1st Kasey Dunkin, Woodward with a Hamp -1st of Breed Rowdy Cole, Sharon Mutual with a Poland -1st of Breed Kasen Dunham, Fort Supply with a Spot -1st of Breed Tate Dewald, Mooreland with a York - 1st of Breed-Reserve Grand Champion Kaccey Hickman, Mooreland with a Cross - Reserve Macie Dunkin, Woodward with a Cross- Class 21st of Breed- Grand Champion Rowdy Cole of Sharon Mutual with a Cross – Class 2 - 2nd Showmanship
Novice Showman: Caroline Kenny, Mooreland Junior Showman: Tate Dewald, Mooreland Intermediate Showman: Kasey Dunkin, Woodward Senior Showman: Macie Dunkin, Woodward JUNIOR EWES Breeding Ewe- Crossbred Catelyn Winn, Woodward - 1st Reserve Bree, Reserve Supreme Kami Kornele, Fort Supply - 2nd Kami Kornele, Fort Supply – Class 2 -1st of Breed,Supreme JUNIOR WETHER LAMBS Market Wether Haylee Nail, Woodward with a Hamp – Class 1 – 1st, Reserve Breed Catelyn Winn, Woodward with a Hamp – Class 2 1st of Breed, Grand Catelyn Winn, Woodward with a Natural – Class 1 1st of Breed Haylee Nail, Woodward with a Crossbred – Class 1 1st Catelyn Winn, Woodward with a Crossbred – Class 2 1st of Breed, Reserve Grand Kami Kornele, Fort Supply with a Crossbred – Class 2 2nd Cooper Beaner, Woodward with a Crossbred – Class 2 3rd Cooper Beaner, Woodward with a Crossbred – Class 3 1st Reserve Breed Junior Showmanship: Haylee Nail Intermediate Showmanship: Catelyn Winn Senior Showmanship: Kami Kornele JUNIOR DOES Class 1
Jacie Focht, Mooreland - 1st Res Div Monte Bond,Woodward - 2nd Paisley Kelso, Ft Supply - 3rd Jalyssa Rocha, Fort Supply - 4th Rosalyn Rocha, Fort Supply - 5th Class 2
Sierra Calvillo, Fort Supply - 1st Rylan Rogers, Woodward - 2nd Dean Friend, Mooreland - 3rd Katy Friend, Mooreland - 4th Class 3
Kyler Rogers, Woodward - 1st Division Lily Talley, Woodward - 2nd Nashee Best, Woodward - 3rd Kloie Pankratz, Fort Supply - 4th Class 4
Rylan Rogers, Woodward - 1st Macie Dunkin, Woodward - 2nd Kaplin McNaught, Mooreland - 3rd Katy Friend, Mooreland - 4th Class 5
Kyler Rogers, Woodward - 1st Reserve Supreme Leah Taylor, Woodward - 2nd Macie Dunkin, Woodward - 3rd Malaya Bodin, Woodward - 4th Lily Talley, Woodward - 5th Class 6
Paisley Kelso, Ft Supply - 1st Supreme Jaylee Bergeron, Woodward - 2nd Nashee Best, Woodward - 3rd Class 7
Paisley Kelso, Ft Supply - 1st Div Khloe Parsons , Mooreland - 2nd
Class 8
Macie Dunkin, Woodward - 1st
JUNIOR WETHER GOATS
Class 1 Jacie Focht, Mooreland - 1st Reserve Div Macie Dunkin, Woodward - 2nd Alexis Redinger, Woodward - 3rd Grayson Bridges, Mooreland - 4th Class 2 Jacie Focht, Mooreland - 1st Div Dean Friend, Mooreland - 2nd Nashee Best, Woodward - 3rd Kanisha Pankratz, Fort Supply - 4th Class 3 Jacie Focht, Mooreland - 1st Grand Madelyn Cruse, Woodward - 2nd Grayson Bridges, Mooreland - 3rd Class 4 Emily Beaner, Woodward - 1st Reserve Grand Lily Talley, Woodward - 2nd Kanisha Pankratz, Fort Supply - 3rd Class 5 Macie Dunkin, Woodward - 1st
Peewee Showman:
Junior Showman: Kloey Parsons, Mooreland Intermediatae Showman: Leah Taylor, Woodward Senior Showmanship: Emily Beaner, Woodward
