Woodward County Farm Bureau at 301 E. Oklahoma Ave. was the first newly built county office in Oklahoma when it opened on Thursday, March 4, 1965. The office now serves around 1,000 members.
According to President Eldon Merklin, the community service and promoting Woodward County are the highlights of his membership.
Some of the things Woodward County Farm Bureau supports are:
▪ 4-H and FFA projects, contests and stock show trophies
▪ Monetary donations to volunteer fire departments
▪ Courses in tractor safety, defensive driving and bicycle safety
▪ College scholarship programs for those seeking a degree in agriculture
“That's what we do right there, you know, we just promote agriculture and what's good for rural Oklahoma,” Merklin said. “We try to promote a lot of things and how they affect not only farmers, ranchers but all of the population in northwest Oklahoma.”
Merklin has been part of the Woodward County Farm Bureau since the late ’70s.
The board of directors recently wrote letters to elected officials, letting them know how important and vital the William S. Key Correctional Center is to the local economy.
According to Merklin, Oklahoma Farm Bureau is working hard to promote the 2020 census.
“It’s really important that everyone be counted in Oklahoma, especially in rural Oklahoma,” Merklin said. “Because that's going to determine a lot of things for the next 10 years on the federal level, and the funding that we may get. So it is extremely important that we make sure that everyone gets counted in northwest Oklahoma.”
New Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Logan Hamilton recently moved to the area. After working in ministry in Colorado, he and his wife decided they wanted make their life here in northwestern Oklahoma.
“I like the people more here,” Hamilton said. “It's a good company in that sense, it's just small and everybody kind of knows each other, and we help each other out.”
The Woodward County Farm Bureau will be celebrating their 55 years at the Oklahoma Avenue location with a come-and-go on Tuesday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call the office at 580-256-3806.
