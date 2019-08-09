The Woodward County Free Fair is coming up with lots of truly free activities for the family to enjoy.
Saturday, Aug. 17 features a full day from 9 a.m. beginning with the High Plains Technology Center HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) 5K Run fundraiser, sponsored by the Woodward County Fair Board.
For those interested in something less physically challenging, there will also be a Barn Quilt workshop, sponsored by OG&E.
At 10 a.m. a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute, face painting and a car and tractor show will be set up.
Building A will be set up with classic cars and antique tractors on display.
“And it's open to the public as well. If they have a car or tractor they want to enter. We are going to give prizes for the top three,” Woodward Event Center and Fairgrounds Executive Director Jon Marc Holt said.
Holt said the Woodward Rodders will have a wide variety of classic cars at the event.
New this year is rock wall climbing with the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
At 11 a.m. United Supermarkets is sponsoring a hotdog eating contest, followed by a dunk tank and bounce houses at noon.
Northwestern Electric Cooperative is sponsoring a watermelon seed spitting contest at 1 p.m. and a carnival opens up at 2 p.m. A cornhole tournament begins at 3 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. a tractor pedal contest will begin. This is a tractor pulling contest for children. Children will pedal a little tractor pulling a wagon with weights added to it, according to Holt. The age divisions are 3 to 5, 6 to 7, 8 to 9, and 10 to 12 years old. Winners will receive a trophy.
Events will wind down Saturday with a car burn out sponsored by the Woodward Rodders at 7 p.m.
The carnival will be open through 11 p.m.
Sunday evening, starting at 6 p.m. will be a horse show and free ice cream social in the main arena, according to Holt.
Monday, the livestock show begins at 9 a.m. with a meal at 12:30 p.m. for exhibitors.
Livestock Judging Contest is expected to bring around 150 contestants at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Breakfast will be provided for exhibitors before the contest. The awards presentation will be at 1:30.
“It's open to the state of Oklahoma as well as colleges outside the state,” Holt said. “The Bank of Western Oklahoma is providing breakfast for the kids that morning.
Chickens and rabbits will be judged on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Open exhibits will be judged at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The TAP Olympics will be Friday in two sessions, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Students and adults will compete against each other in such skills as wood, mechanical, and health professions which are taught with the High Plains Technology Center Technical Applications Program.
“They'll be changing a tire on a lawn mower, is one of their deals. One is with health with like, the determining different types of the body parts, CPR stuff,” Holt explained. “They're also going to be racing like to do measurements? It's like measure wood and determine which one's a half inch, which one's two inches.”
Prizes will be given for first, second and third places.
“The finals for those we’re running them like sweepstakes. So like you have a morning winner and you have an afternoon winner,” Director of Marketing and Communications Bailey Poer said. “They’re getting some backpacks, the winners are. And then second place will get t shirts and third place will get a gift card.”
For more information, call the Woodward County Event Center at 580-334-6023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.