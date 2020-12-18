The board of Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda for the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse.
Commissioners will hear reports from County officers and the emergency management director.
Tabulation of two six-month bids for county-wide emulsion and limestone chips will be considered.
County officers will be meeting to go over the handbook and discuss possible updates.
Commissioners will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from Green Leaf Products LLC on Section 24 T23N R19W southwest less a 2.5 acre in District 1.
The board will consider a Medical Reserve Corp grant with Sandy Settle.
The allocation of alcoholic beverage tax as of Dec. 11, 2020 will be considered.
A sealed bid will be considered for six-month, County-wide grader blades and bolts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.