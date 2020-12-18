Woodward City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the Commission Chambers of City Hall on Main Street for a regularly scheduled meeting.
The routine consent docket includes approval of the appointment of Police chief Billy Parker to the Woodward County E911 board and re-appointments of Warren Gore and Sharon Meier to the Woodward Senior Center board.
The commission will also consider bids for the Woodward Sports and Recreation Field lighting.
A claim against the City of Woodward for loss of property will be considered.
The board will also consider concrete bids.
