Woodward City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the Commission Chambers of City Hall on Main Street for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The routine consent docket includes approval of the appointment of Police chief Billy Parker to the Woodward County E911 board and re-appointments of Warren Gore and Sharon Meier to the Woodward Senior Center board.

The commission will also consider bids for the Woodward Sports and Recreation Field lighting.

A claim against the City of Woodward for loss of property will be considered.

The board will also consider concrete bids.

