Over the weekend, Sixto Piaz, of the Woodward Livestock Auction, traveled to Alberta, Canada to compete against 34 additional auctioneers and came home named the 2023 Calgary Stampede International Livestock Auctioneer Champion.
Piaz, of Portales, N. M., who previously worked in the oil field, pivoted to a career in livestock auctioning in 2016 and has been selling cattle in Woodward since 2021.
“Just to go to Calgary was on my bucket list, let alone to win it,” Piaz said. “Hearing my name called as this year’s champion was an out-of-body experience.”
Piaz said when he first started competing, the goal was to promote himself and to find jobs – which is how he found his way to Woodward Livestock Auction. But for him now, competing is also about pushing the barns he represents and the exposure to the live markets.
Seth Hale, Manager of Woodward Livestock Auction, said they are proud to have some of the top talent in the industry representing Woodward.
“It’s an honor to have an auctioneer that works 100% for our producers,” Hale said. “We are so proud of Sixto’s accomplishments and look forward to not only seeing the work he continues to do in Woodward but also seeing him represent us on a national stage at the World Championships next year.”
After claiming the 2023 Champion title, the $10,000 in prize money and a custom belt buckle, Piaz has now become the first qualifier for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship, hosted by the Livestock Marketing Association, and set to be held at the Oklahoma National Stockyards in June 2024.
To watch Piaz in action, visit him when he sells at Woodward Livestock Auction on Thursdays.
