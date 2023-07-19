Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Seiling affecting Major, Woodward and Dewey Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Seiling. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Some croplands... pastures... and rural roads may be flooded. Areas affected extend from the southwest corner of Major County... downstream to the headwaters of Canton Lake in Dewey County. Cattle and other property should be relocated to places which are higher than nearby river banks... to avoid being isolated for several hours by water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&