Softball
Kellyville 5-0, Alva 0-6; Hammon 4-14, Aapaho-Butler 3-5; Buffalo Valley 3, Arnett 2; Covington-Douglas 10, Cimarron 0; Frontier 6, Cashion 1; Covington- Douglas 9, Garber 4 Dale 6, Woodward 3; Guthrie 13-8,Guymon 1-3; Lookeba-Sickles 4, Mooreland 3; Arapaho-Butler 3, Lookeba- Sickles 1; Mooreland 8, Hydro-Eakly 7; Texhoma 8-7, Watonga 1-4 Baseball
Canute 7, Dale 1; Granite 7, Navajo 6; Granite 10, Duke 0
Volleyball
Weatherford def. Amber-Poasset 3-0; Cascia Hall def. Weatherford, 25-9, 25-16; Cascia Hall def. Clinton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12; Cement def. Sharon-Mutual, 2-1; Inola def. Chisholm, 2-0; Weatherford def. Clinton, 2-0; Erick def. Cache JV, 25-15, 25-9; Erick def.
Snyder, 17-25, 25-15, 15-8; Erick def.
Temple, 25-14, 25-12; Sharon-Mutual def. Snyder, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9; Temple def. Sharon-Mutual, 16-25, 25-9, 15-13; Sharon-Mutual def. Tipton, 2-1 Cross Country
Kingfisher Invitational Boys 5K Mooreland results: 23, Jaxon Mouser, 21:16.18; Trevor Elwood, 22:32.81; Edgar Lucero, 24:34.15; Gerald Crespo, 25:41.88; Jackson Crotts, 27:03.09; Trey Meliza, 28:00.59; Chris Ainsworth, 29:47.59 Beaver results: 25, Brant Osborn, 21:25.25; Cavan Rigdon, 23:17.02; Brayden Brown, 23:49.28; Fort Supply results: Dash Garton, 22:32.34; Mason Culwell, 25;31.72 Girls 3200 Meter
Laverne results: 1, Kamryn Baggs, 13;12.28 Mooreland results: 22, Kynlee Mitchell, 15:10.66. 23, Alana Crockett, 15:30.03; Lydia Eslick, 16:28.72; Cassandra Hernande, 17:20.22.
Fort Supply results: Ryleigh Latta, 16:59.50 Beaver results: Geneieve Jones, 17:00.97
Friday’s scores
Football
Kingfisher 46, Alva 8 Hollis 54, Boise City 38 Balko-Forgan 52, Buffalo 0 Canton 54, Okeene 6 Perkins 49, Chisholm 0 Sayre 13, Cordell 6 Hennessey 27, Crescent 14 Hooker 6, Clayton, NM 0 Fairview 48, Hobarr 15 Laverne 46, Cherokee 0 Pond Creek-Hunter 30, Sharon-Mutual 26 Rejoice Christian 34, Cashion 27 Shattuck 50, Tipton 26 Turpin 58, Beaver 6 Watonga 20, Thomas 9 Waynoka 56, Waukomis 36 Softball
Arapaho-Butler 8, Lookeba-Sickles 2; Binger-Oney 6, Leedey 1; Binger-Oney 11, Canute 0; Elk City 13, Bishop Mc-Guinness 4; Canute 9, Merritt 8; Cheyennre- Reydon 12-18, Granite 0-6 Covington-Douglas 9, Cashion 3; Covington-Douglas 7, Oilton 3; Covington- Douglas 1, Frontier 0; Hammon 5, Hydro-Eakly 2; Merritt 12, Thomas 0; Mooreland 7, Fort Cobb-Broxton 3; Mooreland 8, Vici 5; Union City 11, Okarche 10; Pioneer 7, Shidler 0; Oilton 7, Timberlake 1 Woodward 12, Del City 11; El Reno 11, Woodward 1 Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 5, Vici 4; Binger- Oney 12, Ninnekah 0; Hydro-Eakly 14, Sentinel 13; Leedey 14, Lomega 4; Okarche 9, Ripley 1 Volleyball
Victory Christian def. Chisholm, 25-10, 25-18; Oklahoma Christian def. Chisholm, 25-13, 25-1
