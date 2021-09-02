A live Facebook video on Wednesday set social media on fire when a Woodward Animal Control officer appeared to hit one of the dogs while trying to show it off for adoption.
Smokey is a two-year-old male Great Pyrenees and Husky mix who is up to date on his shots and usually well behaved, according to the Animal Control Officer in the video.
As soon as the social media commotion began, the video was deleted from the Animal Control page, but a snip of the video was recorded by a private citizen and has been shared with over 150 comments.
Woodward Police Department Capt. Darren Navratil said the video has been reviewed.
“Upon slowing the video down it can be seen the dog was struck with an open hand,” Navratil said. “The dog was not punched with a closed fist, nor was it struck with a leash or any other object.”
Comments on the video perceived the dog yelping when it was hit.
“We do not condone the conduct of the animal control officer in question,” Navratil clarified.
As far as possible disciplinary actions, the City of Woodward and the Woodward Police Department are obligated to protect the employee’s privacy under Oklahoma State Statute until there is a final decision regarding loss of pay, demotion of position, suspension or termination.
“The matter is a personnel issue and is being addressed internally,” Navratil said. “We are precluded by law from discussing disciplinary actions.”
