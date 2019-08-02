OKLAHOMA CITY (August 2, 2019)— Governor Kevin Stitt today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state’s request for public assistance for four additional counties impacted by flooding and severe weather from May 7 to June 9.
The approval means federal funding is now available in Caddo, Kay, Kiowa, and Woodward counties to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives, and the state with infrastructure repairs and eligible costs associated with responding to the flooding, severe storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.
The following 41 counties were previously approved for public assistance: Adair, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harper, Jackson, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, and Woods.
Damage assessments indicate the disaster caused more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs. Additional counties may be added to the public assistance declaration request at a later date as damages are verified.
Individual Assistance has also been approved for individuals and business owners in 27 counties: Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Woods. Oklahomans with damage to their homes or businesses have until August 14, 2019 to register for aid with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
