The American Legion AL Williams Post 19 is collecting Veterans names to have them put on the American Legion Memorial in Woodward. The Woodward County Veterans Memorial was installed in 2007 adjacent to the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum on 2009 Williams Avenue. Names and contact information need to be turned in by Veterans Day, Nov. 11th. The cost will depend on how many names are turned in all together. Drop off name and contact information in the drop box or mail to The American Legion AL Williams Post 19 1111 8th Street, Woodward OK 73801.

