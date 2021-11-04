The American Legion AL Williams Post 19 is collecting Veterans names to have them put on the American Legion Memorial in Woodward. The Woodward County Veterans Memorial was installed in 2007 adjacent to the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum on 2009 Williams Avenue. Names and contact information need to be turned in by Veterans Day, Nov. 11th. The cost will depend on how many names are turned in all together. Drop off name and contact information in the drop box or mail to The American Legion AL Williams Post 19 1111 8th Street, Woodward OK 73801.
Woodward American Legion asks for names for memorial
David Everett, 60 year old Woodward resident, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Woodward. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date. Billings Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
62 year old Leedey, OK resident passed away October 26, 2021. Services Monday November 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Leedey Harvest Fellowship Church burial following at Rhea Cemetery, Leedey. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey
