A Woodward woman has been charged with murder in the second degree in the death of her infant son in December 2021.
The charge was filed Tuesday, Aug. 16 in Woodward County District Court against Yukeisha Kasadey Jean Gonzalez. She is accused of “willfully/maliciously failing to provide adequate medical care” for the child, leading to his death, according to the court record.
According to the affidavit filed with the charge, On Dec. 9, 2021 Woodward Police Detective Dustin Swallow became aware of the death of a 14-month old baby when he saw a Facebook post by the child’s mother. He contacted the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to start an investigation.
Later in December Swallow requested assistance with the investigation from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The investigation determined the boy (who had been born prematurely) and his sister sometimes had difficulty breathing and they had been taken to a physician in October 2021. According to the affidavit, Gonzales reportedly did not do any follow up treatments even though the breathing issues continued, though she told her boyfriend that she had twice taken the children to the hospital in November.
On Dec. 9, a babysitter called the boyfriend and said the child appeared to not be breathing. The child was taken to the emergency room where hospital staff began lifesaving measures but was unable to revive him. The boy’s sister was also brought to the emergency room then to OU Children’s Hospital where she was treated and released, according to the affidavit.
In later interviews with DHS, Gonzalez said she had not actually taken the children to the hospital in November, according to the affidavit.
On April 21 of this year a medical examiner’s report listed the manner of death as natural and the probable cause as bronchopenumonia with contributing conditions. On April 28, the report was reviewed by the Child Protection Team at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital and that team determined the child was a victim of neglect by failure to obtain proper medical care.
The probable cause affidavit was filed on Aug. 16, the same day as the charge.
If convicted, the charge carries a punishment of 10 years to life.
According to court records, a bench warrant has been issued for Gonzalez’ arrest with a bond of $100,000.
Case Number is CF-2022-138
