Even though winds got up to 60 miles per hour in some parts of Northwestern Oklahoma on Tuesday, damage seems to have been minimal. According to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer fire departments were on point and ready.
“Of course, we've been through this before so had a number of smaller fires and our fire departments were ready,” Lehenbauer said. “We had several fire calls here in Woodward County, as well as of course, Dewey and Harper County as well. The firefighters were were pre-staged and ready, and got those knocked out pretty fast.”
One power pole broke at May, starting a fire that didn’t have a chance to go far since it was only across the road from the May fire department.
According to Lehenbauer, he hasn’t received many reports of property damages yet.
“I'm sure we'll have we'll see some roof damage,” Lehenbauer added.
One example of damage was at the Woodward First Baptist Church. The steeple broke, embedded into the roof, broke off and then landed in the front porch.
Since the ice storm in 2017, Northwestern Electric Cooperative has been upgrading utility lines, which Lehenbauer said contributed to safety.
“They've been doing some upgrades to their system and we do credit that quite a bit as well as the pre-staging of fire departments to our lower amount of fires,” Lehenbauer said. “The proof of the work that's been done there has really, really benefited.”
According to Lehenbauer, emergency management is now watching drought conditions.
“We kind of missed severe weather season because we were cooler than normal,” Lehenbauer said. “And I think we're heading into summer a little early and into a drier season. So we just need to be continually conscious of fire danger.”
In order to stay up to date on fire danger, check Forestry.ok.gov/situation-reports for current fire weather information from the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.