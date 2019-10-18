Woodward County Commissioners will meet Monday, Oct. 21 at the courthouse.
The board will consider an application for public permit from E-On for overhead transmission lines, underground cable crossing feeder lines and access road permits in Districts 1 and 3 for the Boiling Springs Wind Farm. Commissioners will also consider a road maintenance and repair agreement with the wind farm.
A certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority by Wesley Lavong and Ameen Harvin will be consider on a tract of land in NE/4 SE/4 Section 15 T21N R20W.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of equipment for the County Health Department to be junked.
The board will consider designating Compliance Resource Group as the new consortium third party administrator for County drug testing.
A resolution approving the division of fire fighting services sales tax money will be discussed again this week.
Last week, Woodward Fire Department Chief Todd Finley introduced some possible solutions for allotment of spending for the different County fire departments.
Commissioners will consider a permit public service pipeline crossing from IEA Construction LLC for two temporary driveway entrances in District 3 section 25 T24N R20W.
The board will consider the appointment of Recia Garcia as Fair Board member to fill the vacancy seat for District 2.
Woodward County fiscal year 2019/2020 budget will be discussed with James Kuykendall with Britton, Kuykendall & Miller CPA.
The commissioners meet each Monday and the meetings start at 10 a.m.
