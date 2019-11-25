Woodward County fire departments responded to multiple grass fires over the weekend. According to Woodward Fire Department Chief Todd Finley, all five county fire departments and Vici responded to the calls.
Three fires were reported in total, two south of Woodward toward the Sharon area and one north of Woodward, Finley said. At this time, it appears the fires were caused by a chain dragging behind a vehicle or something similar, causing spot fires along State Highway 34. Woodward County graders also responded to the fires, which were put out relatively quickly, Finely said.
The highway was closed for a time while the fires were being handled.
Weather conditions over the next couple of days are expected to keep Oklahoma in a fire watch, meaning the conditions are favorable for fires to start and get out of control quickly. Finley said to expect high winds and low humidity, increasing the risk of fires.
The Forestry Department is staging a task force in Woodward to assist in case of wildfires.
Finley encourages caution and vigilance as the dry conditions continue. Hunters participating in deer season should exercise caution if driving through pastures to reach hunting areas.
All heated materials such as cigarettes should be used with caution, and vehicles should watch dragging chains and ensure the vehicle is running properly to avoid sparking fires, Finley warned. Outdoor welding is discouraged at this time.
Thanksgiving is this week and before deep frying that turkey, make sure you are in a cleared area with no combustibles around, don’t overfill the fryer, and ensure the turkey is completely thawed before frying. A responsible party should be watching the fryer at all times.
“I love a deep-fried turkey, but there is a lot of caution that needs to go into that,” Finley said.
Enjoy the holiday and all it has to offer, but keep safety in mind as you celebrate this week.
“If you have to ask yourself several times if it’s a good idea, then it isn’t,” Finley said. “Err on the side of caution.”
If you have questions regarding fire safety, contact your local fire department. The Fire Department’s nonemergency line is 580-254-8540. Report all emergencies to 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.