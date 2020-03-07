412 Fire UPDATE: Oklahoma Forestry Services continues to work alongside fire departments from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, as well as Kansas Forest Service on the 412 Fire. The #okfire is currently estimated at 13,000 acres. Firefighters continue line construction. Containment currently stands at 10% with very challenging conditions.
Beaver and Forgan, OK have been advised to evacuate. Structures have been lost with damage assessment pending.
The fire began near Elmwood on Saturday morning and continued to spread during the day, reaching the southwest side of Beaver in mid-afternoon.
In addition to the Forestry Services, fire departments from across western Oklahoma and the Panhandle, as well as Kansas and Texas, were battling the fire.
High winds and dry conditions made things tough for the firefighters.
