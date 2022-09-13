Woodward High School will hold the induction ceremony for its 2nd Hall of Fame Class on Sunday, Sept. 25 in the Woodward Conference Center.
The ceremony will cap the school’s homecoming weekend.
Activities start at noon with a social hour, followed at 1 p.m. by a welcome, national anthem and prayer. Lunch is at 1:15 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 2 p.m. Troy Hartley is the master of ceremonies.
Inducted this year will be student-athletes Kala Bowers-Gaines (basketball) and Joey Miller (wrestling), educators Roxy Merklin and the late Oran Highly, the 1959 state champion boys track team and contributors the late Delbert and Evelyn Gentry.
Kala Bowers-Gaines led the Boomers to four state tournaments, two state championships and one runnerup finish during a career that saw her named the Gatorade Player of Year in Oklahoma after her senior season. She was an All-Stater in both basketball and track, and played four years at the University of Texas, starting on one Final Four team.
Miller medaled twice at the at the Oklahoma State Wrestling Championships while earning All-State Honors. She won two individual national championships at Oklahoma City University and competed in the Olympic trials.
Merklin taught art at Woodward High School from 1983 to 2006 earning state and national honors throughout here career, including being named a National Secondary Art Teacher of the Year.
Highly was Woodward’s band director from 1947 to 1965 and built an award winning program, growing the band form 40-plus students in grades 7-12 into one high school band, one mid-high band, two junior high bands and two elementary bands.
The Boomers dominated the state track championships in 1959, scoring 30 points to second place El Reno’s 19. Truman Medders was the coach and team members included Dwight Chaffin, Jack Vloedman, Don Derrick, Ron Derrick and Bill Harper.
The Gentrys owned the local McDonald’s for some 40 years and were supportive of Woodward High School in every aspect.
The new inductees will join last year’s class that included the 1945 state championship football team, Robert Brooks, Jim Peck, Milt and Mary Jane Bassett, Bob Fenimore, Bruce Benbrook and Johnny McMahan
