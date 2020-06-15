Woodward High School graduation may look a little different this year after having been previously canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Woodward Public Schools decided to reschedule graduation for Sunday, June 21, at Boomer Stadium.
Graduation will begin at 7 p.m. but graduates will need to be at the concourse at 6 p.m. for line-up instructions, according to WHS Assistant Principal Michelle McDonald.
“There will be no enforced limits on attendance, but we recommend limiting numbers as much as possible, especially those who are vulnerable or have been to hot spot areas,” McDonald said. “The football stadium will open at 6 p.m. for seating. Seating will be available on both sides of the stadium. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear personal protective equipment in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
No visitors will be allowed on the field, on the track, or inside the school facility either before or after the ceremony.
Graduates are allowed casual summer attire but must stay within the school dress code guidelines under graduation gowns, according to McDonald.
“Ladies do not need to wear the white collars that came with your cap and gown,” said McDonald. “No restrictions on shoes. Decorating caps is not allowed.”
The school acknowledges that the event will be unorthodox but is grateful for the public’s understanding.
“We are thankful to be able to celebrate the class of 2020,” McDonald said. “We respectfully ask that policies and guidelines be followed to ensure a safe and joyful event for our graduates and their families.”
Diploma pick up will be Tuesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the front entrance of Woodward High School.
“Graduates need to be sure all financial obligations have been cleared and Chromebooks and class materials have been returned,” McDonald said. “Bring your blue Gear Up survey to diploma pick up. If you didn’t receive one or don’t have yours, we will have extras on hand.”
