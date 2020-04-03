The community spirit is visiting Polly Anna’s Cafe.
The Woodward High School Class of 1973 has purchased 68 individual meals for the needy since Saturday. Members of the class are still calling in donations to help, according to Polly Anna owner Lance Williams.
Not quite knowing how to find out who in the community would be needing a meal, Williams decided to go online.
“Why don’t I just put it on Facebook and say, if you know somebody or want to recommend a family that needs a meal, having a hard time right now,” Williams said. “ It was almost overwhelming. I just got a lot of private messages. So I just picked out like the first four or five the first night.”
As meals are paid for. Williams and the Polly Anna Cafe crew make up the orders and deliver to homes around town. Williams is quick to pass the credit on to the Class
of 1973 that’s doing all the good, helping keep his business going, as well as helping to feed area residents in need.
“I have a few every day. They keep calling wanting to donate,” Williams said. “It's helped out some people that need some food. And it’s helped me out because they're (Class of 1973) is paying for it.”
If anyone else would like to purchase meals for the needy, call Williams at 580-571-4427.
If you know someone in need, private message Williams or the PollyAnna Cafe Facebook page.
