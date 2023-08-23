Recently hired Woodward High School baseball coach and assistant athletic director Mark Ward resigned his positions, the school district announced on Thursday.
The resignation appears to come from some questions raised on social media this week questioning Ward’s background. The questions came from an Oct. 30, 1998 article in the Oklahoman.
Here is the statement released by the school district:
“Woodward High School Baseball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director Mark Ward resigned effective August 22nd. The resignation results from the continual social media and community objections to the events from the 1990s.
“The Woodward Public Schools Administration followed the same background checks that every school district employee in Oklahoma must pass. Ward holds a valid teacher certification from the state. He worked for three school districts before coming to Woodward and also passed reference checks from his previous employers.”
The Oct. 30, 1998 Oklahoman story – still available on the newspaper’s website - reported that Ward pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of sexual battery from 1994 where he was accused of being inappropriate with a student at Vici Public Schools where he was a teacher and coach.
A search of court records Tuesday by The Woodward News did not uncover records of this case.
Prior to joining the Woodward staff in July, Ward had been the baseball coach at Leedey High School the previous four years where current Woodward Superintendent Rusty Puffinbarger was the Superintendent.
In his resignation letter, Ward said, “I stand today very thankful for the Woodward school board and administration for giving me the opportunity to coach, lead FCA and work as Asst. Athletic Director. It takes courage. The leadership at Woodward is willing to do what is necessary to have the best culture possible. I believe they have assembled a great team of coaches and teachers regardless of whether I am a part of that plan or not. I took the job at Woodward Public Schools because I believe that is where I was sent for the next step in my walk with God. That step is completed and it’s time to move forward.”
This is a developing story the News will continue to report on.
