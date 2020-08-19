Woodward, Okla. –(August 18, 2020)- Western Plains Youth & Family Services (WPYFS) announced today that WPYFS and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) have reached an agreement to bring Governor Stitt’s “Front Porch” initiative to Woodward. The implementation of this agreement will benefit the children and families that are served by WPYFS.
“Western Plains YFS will provide office space and support for a ‘Front Porch’ ambassador staff member who will assist WPYFS and their clients in applying for state services, as well as accessing resources for counseling and mental health services,” said WPYFS Executive Director Keith Evans.
The “Front Porch” ambassador will be trained in the application process and eligibility criteria for assistance programs administered by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services as well as other agencies. Funding for the Front Porch Ambassador will be provided by OSDH and the Woodward County Health Department.
“Woodward County Health Department is excited to have the opportunity to partner with WPYFS on the ‘Front Porch’ initiative. This initiative will allow families to navigate several state agencies’ application systems from one location with the assistance of one person,” said OSDH Regional Director Terri Salisbury.
“WPYFS and OSDH will work together in partnership to bring service providers together to deliver the best possible programs to children and families in Northwestern Oklahoma.” Evans added, “This is an exciting time in the history of WPYFS and it elevates our ability to deliver services to an even higher level.”
The mission of Governor Stitt’s “Front Porch” initiative is to make access to the State’s assistance services easier and more efficient for Oklahomans in crisis as well as increase collaboration and efficiency among the State’s health and human service agencies.
About Western Plains Youth & Family Services
Western Plains Youth & Family Services is a community based non-profit organization that provides education, preventative counseling, and emergency shelter services to individuals in need, focusing on children from birth to 17 years, including a goal of keeping the family unit together. WPYFS is also focused on early childhood and infant mental health care. WPYFS is based in Woodward, Okla. but provides services to a larger region through offices in Laverne, and Guymon. WPYFS has been in operation for 42 years. WPYFS is a Certified Healthy Business and a designated youth service agency.
A review of recent information shows that the WPYFS Wraparound Services Program helps 124 clients over a 12-month period. This WPYFS program has reduced substance abuse by 47%, school days missed by almost 14%, reduced self-harming incidents by 54%, and reduced contact with law enforcement by almost 67%. WPYFS delivers several other programs and operates a 24/7 Mobile Crisis Unit to respond to emergency situations, as well as a temporary youth shelter.
