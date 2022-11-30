Kevin Evans, Executive Director of Western Plains Youth & Family Services (WPYFS) has announced that WPYFS is one of 18 designated Youth Service Agencies (YSAs) that will receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Evan’s said “This funding is very important to WPYFS at this time. It will allow us to make needed improvements that we could not do otherwise so that we can expand the service that we provide to our children and families.”
He added, “Funds will be utilized to create a flexible indoor/outdoor space that will comply with pandemic recommendations and will allow us to upgrade our air filtration system and install new flooring. We are grateful to the Oklahoma Association of Youth Services and our legislators for their efforts in making this funding possible.”
Oklahoma Association of Youth Services Executive Director and CEO, Dr. Peter Messiah stated, “It was an extremely competitive process, and the funds were very much needed, as indicated by the sheer number of proposals. The impact these dollars will make in the lives of children and youth served is enormous. Many of our agencies have not had the opportunity to make capital improvements to their infrastructure because they focus 100% of their dollars on direct services. Allocated dollars will assist YSAs and Western Plains YFS to address pandemic-identified capital improvements.”
Messiah also stated, “This could not have been possible without the support of local legislative leaders including Senator Casey Murdock, Representatives Carl W. Newton, Representative Kenton Patzkowsky, and Representative Mike Dobrinski. We are also thankful to Chairmen Senator John Haste and Representative Kyle Hilbert and to the health and human services working group for recognizing and championing the need to shore up our infrastructure so that we can continue critical behavioral health support to vulnerable children, youth, and families safely.”
Services provided by the youth and family service agencies (YSAs) are essential in addressing the impact of trauma. Young people exposed to risk factors, including food insecurity, bullying, discrimination, violence, or other negative experiences during their early development years are more likely to exhibit mental health and substance use issues as adults.
Messiah added, “The work of YSAs not only impacts children and youth, but it is also predictive of the future health of our communities because adults with higher Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) are more likely to experience depression, suicide, and chronic health behaviors.”
Western Plains Youth & Family Services is a community based non-profit organization that provides education, preventative counseling, emergency shelter, juvenile detention services, and school life skills counseling services to individuals in need, focusing on children from birth to 17 years, including a goal of keeping the family unit together. WPYFS is also focused on early childhood and infant mental health care.
WPYFS is based in Woodward but provides services to a larger region through offices in Laverne and Guymon. WPYFS is also a Certified Healthy Business, a designated youth service agency, and has received the prestigious “ONE” Award from the Oklahoma Center for non-profits, recognizing excellence in non-profit management. WPYFS has fully staffed the Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Center. WPYFS also operates a 24/7 Mobile Crisis Unit to respond to emergency situations. WPYFS is supported by contributions, and various governmental reimbursement programs.
