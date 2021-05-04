Western Plains Youth and Family Services (WPYFS) was named the winner of the Non-Profit Excellence Award in the Youth category at the 14th Annual Oklahoma Nonprofits Excellence (ONE) Awards Ceremony. This prestigious award is presented annually by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP).
This year, it was presented during a ceremony at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. The award honors non-profit organizations who have demonstrated superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities.
Kevin Evans, Executive Director, of WPYFS said, “It is an honor for WPYFS to receive this prestigious award. Winning this award is a credit to our staff, board of directors, and the children and families that we serve. The stipend that is part of this award will allow our agency to strengthen the services that we provide. We thank OKCNP and the sponsors for creating this award.”
Upon accepting the award on behalf of WPYFS, Evans added, “Winning this award backs up all the hard work that WPYFS staff and board does every day. Delivering services to rural Oklahoma people is a unique and challenging experience. We are anxious to share the recognition that this award means with our supporters. The prestige that comes with winning will raise our visibility and more people will become aware of the programs and services that we provide.” “We are grateful to the Arnall Family Foundation and the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies for sponsoring this award.”
The Youth (ONE) Excellence Award is sponsored by The Arnall Family Foundation and the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.
The Arnall Family Foundation was founded by Sue Ann Arnall with the vision to make lasting, transformative improvements to the systems and programs that serve individuals and families involved in child welfare and criminal justice through results-driven investments.
The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies strives for a future in which the United States and Israel live up to their highest ideals and achieve more just and inclusive societies. Schusterman Philanthropies support efforts to help youth and families overcome the effectives of systemic social, racial, and economic inequity to achieve their full potential.
WPYFS is a community based non-profit organization that provides education, preventative counseling, emergency shelter, and juvenile detention services to individuals in need, focusing on children from birth to 17 years, with a goal of keeping the family unit together.
WPYFS is based in Woodward and provides services to a larger region through offices in Guymon and Laverne.
The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits is the state’s preeminent organization convening charitable entities from throughout the state for training, consultation, networking, advocacy and recognition.
