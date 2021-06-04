“What we mainly will do is work on positive relationships,” said Carol Stocking, long-time Clinical Director for Western Plains Youth and Family Services (WPYFS), who has been named the project director for a new program.
WPYFS is excited to be receiving a $500,000 grant from the Arnall Community Fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Child Welfare Program.
“This grant will be used to assist in funding WPYFS’s Expanded and Enhanced Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Services (IECMH) Delivery Model,” WPYFS Executive Director Kevin Evans said.
WPYFS faces a huge responsibility in providing a wide range of mental health services that children and families of this region deserve, according to Evans.
“One of the most pressing issues facing WPYFS is the increasing numbers of infants and young children who need mental health support,” Evans said. “This is a five-year project focusing on service delivery to Infants and those in Early Childhood,” Evans said. “It requires strong leadership.”
Working directly with infants, young children and their families Stocking and her research assistant Robbie Knight will offer support and training for teachers, early childhood development professionals, child welfare workers, parents, foster parents, and others.
Tangibly working with adults, Stocking will help them to recognize babies' non-verbal communication. She will also be walking them through helping young children verbalize and work through feelings they usually tend to show through behavior such as tantrums or withdrawing.
Rather than overwhelming parents and teachers with more to do or trying a bunch of things that don’t seem to work, Stocking helps adults recognize and concentrate on what does work for their unique dynamics.
“They're the experts on their kids, they're around them far more,” Stocking said. “We have to trust that they know their kids.”
Stocking stressed this program is not something adding to their already full schedule.
“This is not something else to add another plate. Teachers don't need that,” she said. “It's going in, and it could be looking in the classroom, seeing how I can be beneficial to them.”
Stocking will actually be able to go into classrooms and observe what’s going on so she can give tips and ideas.
Originally from Alabama, Knight has been helping with the mobile crisis unit. She will be helping collect data for the grant.
Data collected is in these goals:
• Reducing DHS referrals.
• Linking needs with available resources and services.
• Reducing school suspensions and keeping students in the classroom.
“We have to have consents and written documentation that everyone is aware of this data,” Stocking said. “Names will not be given, of course, but we just want to see how we can help.”
Based in Woodward, WPYFS provides services to a larger region through offices in Guymon and Laverne. They already have collaborative relationships with various organizations in the area, according to Stocking.
“It's important that we get everybody to come to the table and sit down and discuss these mental health issues amongst the 0 to 5 population,” Stocking said. “This is the forefront for rural mental health. I don't know of another agency in Northwest Oklahoma that does this type of work.”
According to Evans, the 0 to 5 age group has been overlooked for way too long by WPYFS. Already providing a lot of services throughout the area, he believes this program is going to grow and become a huge tool in their box going forward.
“We just kicked this off, so we're trying to get our feet underneath us and do like what we've always done, and make it happen,” Stocking said.
Last month, WPYFS received the ONE Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Leadership in the Youth Development Category. WPYFS is funded by contributions, grants, contracts, state, and federal reimbursement programs.
