Western Plains Youth & Family Services will host a training for Play Therapy with Dr. Sharon Wallace on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
This training is provided free of charge for individuals either licensed as mental health professionals or under supervision for their license as a mental health professional. Registration can be found on eventbrite.com.
Dr. Wallace is a registered play therapist supervisor and has been involved with the Association for Play Therapy for 30 years. She is also the director for TCC’s Center for Addiction Prevention and Recovery Support. Dr. Wallace is also the author of a series of children’s books, “The Adventures of Bruce, Ben & Gerry.”
“Children’s first language is play, so it is necessary that we speak their language when assisting children in handling issues of trauma and other concerns. This training is to recruit a cohort that will complete their two years of training in Woodward to become a Registered Play Therapist,” Wallace said.
Child play therapy is a way of being with the child that honors their unique developmental level and looks for ways of helping in the “language” of the child – play. Licensed mental health professionals therapeutically use play to help their clients, most often children ages three to 12 years, to better express themselves and resolve their problems.Mental health agencies, schools, hospitals, and private practitioners have utilized play therapy as a primary intervention or as supportive therapy for:
- Behavioral problems, such as anger management,grief and loss, divorce and abandonment, and crisis and trauma.
- Behavioral disorders, such as anxiety, depression, attention deficit hyperactivity (ADHD), autism or pervasive developmental, academic and social developmental, physical and learning disabilities, and conduct disorders.
“Research suggests play therapy is an effective mental health approach, regardless of age, gender, or the nature of the problem, and works best when a parent, family member, or caretaker is actively involved in the treatment process,” according to the Association for Play Therapy.
To learn more, visit a4pt.org/APTYouTubeChannel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.