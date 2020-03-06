“What a great day it is to be an American,” Woodward Chamber of Commerce President C.J. Montgomery said before giving introductions. “What a great day it is to be an Oklahoman. What a great day it is to be in Northwest Oklahoma and what a great day it is to be from Woodward and my friends today is one of those days.”
Introducing community leaders, legislators and representatives from banks, co-ops and construction companies, Montgomery also highlighted the board and staff of Western Plains Youth and Family Services (WPYFS) at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The organization is building an addition for expansion of care.
The addition will house emotion regulation rooms, sensory rooms, play therapy rooms, and family rooms.
Montgomery praised Executive Director Kevin Evans saying he has an outstanding board and a great staff.
Community leader Bruce Benbrook with the Stock Exchange Bank said he has supported WPYFS for about 30 years and has seen it grow from a little building on East Main Street to the facility it is today.
“This board and this staff have taken the opportunity to put this facility here, and (have) taken the opportunity to expand the services with a beautiful new facility that will enable many families, many young people the opportunity to get help,” Benbrook said. “Truly, we as a community and all of us who live in Northwest Oklahoma will be forever indebted Kevin, to you, your staff, and all the people that make this facility what it is today. We are so fortunate.”
USDA Rural Development State Engineer Kevin LeGrand congratulated WPYFS for meeting this milestone.
“It seems to me (in) just over 30 years of working with small towns that the towns that treat their elderly and their youth (with care), those towns seem to have a very strong heartbeat,” LeGrand said. “They're in touch with their constituents, their community. They know the needs of the community. And it's very striking to see.”
Northwestern Electric Cooperative CEO Tyson Littau said a few words expressing gratitude to be once again partnering with WPYFS.
“This organization does so much for the children and families in Northwest Oklahoma,” Littau said. “Our partnership with Western Plains started in 2006 with the Rural Economic Development Loan used to help build the facilities you see here today.”
Arguably the most eloquent speaker of the day was WPYFS Resident Bryce Taplin. Stating this is his second stay with the first being about six years ago. He said he has made some great relationships with some of the staff.
“When I was a little kid, I thought no one cared about me. But I met some of these wonderful people that gave me a fighting chance,” Taplin said. “So I can be successful in the world.”
State Rep. Mike Sanders said this is and exciting time for Woodward and Northwest Oklahoma. He said Evans’ vision, team and leadership are amazing. But then he turned from the crowd and spoke to Taplin.
“Bryce, that was a wonderful,” Sanders said. “It’s an example like you and the folks that stay here and the services that are provided to people like you, this is what this is for.”
State Rep. Carl Newton said Evans is a man that leads with his heart, laying up treasures in other people’s lives. Then he asked if he could lead the crowd in prayer.
“Lord, I just thank you for the love that is given here. For the lives that are touched here. And how you're lifted up here,” Newton prayed. “And Lord we just pray your blessings on this expansion and the additions.”
Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling gave the keynote address on collaboration.
“Rural Oklahoma is where you find innovation… You figure things out in rural Oklahoma,” Kisling said. “We have learned how to get together and collaborate. And I think this facility, the growth here that you've seen, and the way that you're able to put this together is a great example of that collaboration.”
Taylor Burnett thanked Evans for his bulldog mentality and vision.
“I’m gonna keep this real simple,” Evans said in his closing statement. “If you want to change the future of Oklahoma, invest in early childhood and mental health. It is an easy decision.”
