Western Plains Youth and Family Services is expanding their facility and hoping to offer more resources in a one-stop shop fashion.
Due to budget cuts and general lack of funding for mental health in rural Oklahoma, WPYFS says there has been an increase in need to the type of support services they have to offer.
“The state of Oklahoma is severely behind on budgeting for mental health services,” Director Kevin Evans said. “Especially in rural Oklahoma.”
Due to budget stress, access to mental health services are limited in the area.
“In the last four years, four youth shelters have closed in Oklahoma,” Evans said. “We’re the only shelter in Northwest Oklahoma. We’re the only youth shelter in western Oklahoma, besides Lawton.”
Shelter Director Denise Lively agreed stating that budgeting issues can affect placement of the children, doing more harm than good.
“Instead of them maybe being able to come to a facility and work through their issues and then be placed into a foster home or even unified, you’re seeing them being moved,” Lively said. “I’ve had kiddos here who, over the last year to two years, has had 50 different placements… Whenever you start moving kids around that much you’re adding to their trauma.”
While most think of the youth shelter when they hear Western Plains Youth and Family Services, the facility offers a number mental health services. WPYFS offers Infant Mental Health in the hopes of mitigating childhood trauma that could later lead to more severe behavioral issues.
“It’s a preventative type of therapy is what it is,” said Clinical Director Carol Stocking. “And so with infant mental health, basically what we do is we create a therapeutic environment in the home, that increases the attachment with the caregiver.”
Stocking went on the say that every behavior is a request for a need to be met with a child and WPYFS is actively teaching caregivers how to appropriately respond.
Fundraising is still underway to complete the project. According to Evans, there is still a need of about $700,000 to complete the project.
According to Stocking, the addition will house emotion regulation rooms, sensory rooms, play therapy rooms, and family rooms.
“We will have a kitchen, a full sized kitchen that will help teach families how to eat healthy,” Stocking said. “We will have a conference room for trainings, so we can provide these services to Northwest Oklahoma.”
With more room to work, the facility can bring in additional resources to meet the needs of the area.
“We want to be what’s called the front porch. A front porch of services,” Stocking said. “So with the front porch of services, that means a one-stop shop. You’re going to come here, we’re going to help meet the mental health needs. We’re going to see if there’s a chance that we can help with physical needs.”
The work on the expansion is still in early stages, but Evans hopes to have a foundation completed and a ground breaking ceremony planned for mid February.
