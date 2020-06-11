OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced today new numbers on total claims from the past 11 months. In May, more than $591 million in claims were processed, compared to $23 million in February, a 2,418% increase. In the two-month period of April to May 2020, there were more than $1 billion worth of claims processed, which is more than the calendar year 2018-2019 combined.
“I know Oklahomans are facing tough decisions and some are still having issues with our system. I want them to know we’re working on processing their claims day and night - we haven’t forgotten about you,” said Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We’re processing claims at a very high rate, as evidenced by the total claims numbers. We have a long way to go and will continue to do everything we can to get all concerns addressed.”
Weekly Unemployment Numbers Decrease for Week Ending June 6
The advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 50,397, a decrease of 9,979 from the previous week's revised level of 60,376.
The advance unadjusted number for continued claims totaled 150,084, a decrease of 22,225 from the previous week’s revised level of 172,309.
The 4-week moving average was 149,205, a decrease of 7,010 from the previous week's revised average of 156,214, for continued claims.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 1,542,000, a decrease of 355,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1,897,000. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate for the country was 14.4% for the week ending May 30, down 0.2% from the previous week’s revised rate of 14.6%.
The national weekly seasonally adjusted initial claims report is one of 10 components in the Composite Index of Leading Economic Indicators. To smooth out the volatility in the weekly initial claims data, a 4-week moving average is used to assess trends.
In Oklahoma, the less volatile initial claims 4-week moving average was 46,982 for the week ending on June 6, an increase of 2,830 from the previous week's revised average of 44,152.
Claims Progress
For the period between May 31 and June 8, 67,000 claims and 194,000 weeks were processed, resulting in an unprecedented number of claims processed in a nine-day span, totaling $198,000,000 of unemployment payouts (UI, PUA, FPUC, PEUC).
"We are working tirelessly to address the claims in our system. We continue to work to get Oklahomans the money they need as quickly as possible," Zumwalt said. “We know these are difficult times for a lot of Oklahoma families and we are committed to transparent, timely updates on their claims as they become available.”
Claimant Resources
Individuals seeking unemployment benefits under the CARES Act should go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their social security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.
Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.
Employers may report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524, or mailing OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.
If a claimant returns to work fulltime, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined on the circumstances of each individual claimant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.