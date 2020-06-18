OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) continues to process record claims to provide unemployment compensation to support unemployed workers and their communities. OESC has processed approximately 77,000 claims and 237,000 weeks for a total of $231 million of unemployment payouts (UI, PUA, FPUC, PEUC) for the week of June 10-17. The agency processed more UI claims and UI denials, which are necessary to qualify for PUA, Monday and Tuesday of this week than all seven days combined of the previous week.
“We continue to make progress and I’m proud of the work my staff continues to do to ensure Oklahomans are getting paid,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Interim Executive Director. “I acknowledge there are still people who are having difficulties with the PUA process. We are working night and day to fix these issues and get those eligible claimants their benefits. We are constantly listening to feedback and difficulties from claimants to find solutions that will help them to successfully file their claims.”
Weekly Unemployment Numbers for Week Ending June 13
The advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 56,737, a decrease of 20,788 from the previous week's revised level of 77,525.
The advance unadjusted number for continued claims totaled 167,247, an increase of 10,452 from the previous week’s revised level of 156,795.
The 4-week moving average was 158,887, an increase of 8,005 from the previous week's revised average of 150,882, for continued claims.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 1,508,000, a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1,566,000. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate for the country was 14.1% for the week ending June 6, unchanged from the previous week’s revised rate.
The national weekly seasonally adjusted initial claims report is one of 10 components in the Composite Index of Leading Economic Indicators. To smooth out the volatility in the weekly initial claims data, a 4-week moving average is used to assess trends.
In Oklahoma, the less volatile initial claims 4-week moving average was 59,588, for the filing week ending on June 13, an increase of 5,824 from the previous week's revised average of 53,764.
Claimant Resources
Individuals seeking unemployment benefits under the CARES Act should go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account with the Get Started button to connect their social security number and pull all unemployment information into one location.
Unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.
Employers may report this activity by emailing returntowork@oesc.state.ok.us, calling 405-962-7524, or mailing OESC at P.O. Box 52006, Oklahoma City, OK, 73152-2006.
If a claimant returns to work fulltime, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined on the circumstances of each individual claimant.
OESC is an excellent resource for people looking to re-enter the job market by connecting Oklahomans with available employment through https://okjobmatch.com/.
If a PUA-eligible claimant reopens their business, they will still receive backdated unemployment benefits to when their COVID-19-related job loss or business closure occurred.
