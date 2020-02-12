While the week continues to bring bitter cold temperatures, there’s hope for the weekend.
According to State Climatologist Gary McManus, it’s going to feel like spring.
“We do see good weather for this weekend in the Woodward area, with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows right around freezing,” McManus said.
The National Weather Service predicts highs in the 50s and 60s throughout the weekend and on into Monday.
But the temperature roller coaster continues next week.
“After that, we're looking at another quick cold front early next week to cool things down just a bit, into the 40s most likely,” McManus said.
Punxsutawney Phil may have gotten it right this year as McManus also predicts an early spring, but doesn’t rule out the chance of a big freeze.
“The rest of winter through February and early March tends to look on the warm side, and also a bit on the wet side,” McManus said. “Spring likely arrives early, which has been somewhat the trend over the last few years, but that doesn't mean a big freeze is out of the question either later in the season, which can have serious impacts to agriculture.
"As the plants mature earlier with warmer weather, they will be especially susceptible to freeze damage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.