According to Woodward wedding expert Darci Miller, a wedding show is a great and fun way for brides and grooms to check off many wedding to-dos in one place.
“We decided to start our bridal event last year because we knew that it was a great way for brides in Northwest Oklahoma to have a chance to make personal connections with vendors across every category,” Miller said. “What’s even better, is that they can do that, have some fun with their family and friends, make contacts who are nearby and all without having to go to Oklahoma City or Tulsa.”
The Second annual Wedding Expo and Bridal Fair is slated for Sunday, March 7, at the Woodward Conference Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event will end at 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Woodward Conference Center and CVB.
Tickets at the door are $10 and advanced tickets are $8. To purchase advanced tickets, call the Woodward Conference Center at 580-256-9990.
According to Miller, who is the general manager of the Woodward Conference Center, a leading wedding event venue in Northwest Oklahoma, having an event like this here shines a light on many of the local wedding vendors who often can provide even more specialized care to brides. But it is also a chance to highlight the many beautiful wedding venues all around Woodward and Northwest Oklahoma.
“We are a premier event venue for this part of the state, but we also have a vested interest in the success of every retail business and venue our beloved city has to offer, we believe that supporting one another is essential, we are stronger when working together, and this event will showcase just that.”
According to Wedding and Event Planner Molly Ogden, there will be 25 swag (gift) bags for the first 25 brides through the door.
“There will be a drawing for a grand prize giveaway, which includes up to 50 percent off your wedding package, not to exceed $2,000 off any wedding package,” Ogden said. “We are doing the very popular non-alcoholic mimosas and our 40 wedding vendors who are participating will be doing their own giveaways and specials at their booths.”
Vendors include: New Life Med Spa, Homestead Décor, A Touch of Home, Hughes Photography, Bare Pines Entertainment, Green Banana Travel, Fluitt Creations, Okie Glam Nails, Glow & Co./Boudoir Photos, The Ranch at Woodward, Picture This Photo Booth, Everett Blake Society, Coopers BBQ, Pretty Little Rentals, Gusto’s Grill, The Forever Place, JNS Entertainment, Black Diamond Nutrition, Relax and Renew Spa, BellaDerm Med, Scattin Yaks Candles, Boards and Bites, Renewal by Anderson, Modern Appliance, Scissortails, Kristina Bates/Amy Taylor, Montrose China Kitchen, Persimmon Creek, Designs by Sarah Haden, Just Beyond the Door, Sweet Surprises/Elks, Green and Goldie Designs and Building 801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.